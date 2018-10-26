India vs West Indies: Statistical preview of the 3rd ODI in Pune

Virat Kohli and his troops will look to take an unassailable advantage in the five-match series as they eye a victory in he third ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The visitors pulled off a heart-stopping last ball draw in the second ODI after India comprehensively won the first ODI in Guwahati. India lead the series 1-0 with three ODIs left to be played.

Hindustan Times takes a look at some of the important numbers and also the milestones that can be reached in this clash -

43.59: Indian pacers have the worst bowling average this year in ODIs

Kuldeep needs 2 wickets to complete 50 scalps under the captaincy of Virat Kohli in ODIs

Kohli has smashed 23 sixes against Windies in ODIs, most sixes against any team for him in ODIs

25.92% - Contribution by Virat Kohli in total number of runs scored by India in ODIs in 2018

Kohli has scored 212 runs at an average of 70.66 at the MCA Stadium, Pune – most by any batsman at this venue

3: Runs needed for Rohit Sharma to complete 800 runs in ODIs in 2018

Dhoni needs 31 runs to complete 10,000 runs for India in ODIs

Ravindra Jadeja will bowl for the 50th time in India in ODIs

Except Bangladesh, Rayudu has minimum 50 plus average against each team he has played against in ODIs (Min 5 matches)

Holder needs just 1 run to cross 500 run mark in away matches

Devendra Bishoo (65.20) has the worst bowling average in the list of spinners with minimum 60 overs bowled in 2018 in ODIs

Highest team total: 356/7 by IND vs ENG in 2017

Lowest team total: 230/9 by NZ in 2017

Highest individual score: 122 by V Kohli (IND) vs ENG in 2017

Best bowling figures: 3/45 by B Kumar (IND) vs NZ in 2017

Highest partnership: 200 by Kedar Jadhav and Virat Kohli for 5th wicket (IND) vs ENG in 2017

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 12:48 IST