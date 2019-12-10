There’s time for World T20s, let’s focus on winning this series: Rohit Sharma

cricket

Rohit Sharma doesn’t want to lose his sleep over World T20 which is still some distance away and thereby lose his grip on the present where come Wednesday, India have a series to win against a competitive West Indies side.

India will lock horns with two-time World T20 champions in series-deciding third match here even as the preparations to find the right combinations for the marquee event continues.

“See, I don’t want to keep saying that we are trying to build a squad for the (T20)World Cup. It is still a long-long way ahead. We just need to focus on winning the series and that will keep us in good state, moving forward,” Rohit said on Tuesday ahead of the series finale.

“If we keep winning games, keep doing the right things on the field, the composition of the team will take care (by itself),” Rohit added.

West Indies coach Phil Simmons also talked about how the team said the team would be banking heavily on skipper Kieron Pollard in the series-deciding third T20 International against India as his understanding of the pitch due to IPL exposure will be “invaluable” for the bowlers.

Pollard has played a lot at the Wankhede Stadium as he has been part of the Mumbai Indians IPL squad and Simmons said his experience will help the visiting bowlers.

“(Kieron) Pollard has played a lot at this venue, the others have not played that much. I think the experience which they have got from here is invaluable and especially the captain (Pollard), as he has been here for 10 years,” Simmons said in the pre-match press conference here.

“He knows things inside out and that will definitely help our bowlers mainly, there are a few youngsters in this format. It will definitely help,” he added.

There have been lot of dropped catches from both the sides and Simmons said there should be no excuses for fielding lapses.

“You will not win games if you drop them. The players will have to tell you if it is the lights or whether it is their execution or their position,” he said.

“...I do not like excuses. I think if you drop a catch it is your fault. You can blame the lights but I think we just have to keep working hard so we do not drop any,” he added.