India vs West Indies: Top-3 domination leaves India middle order untested

The stupendous authority with which the Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma combine dismantled West Indies in the first ODI has raised expectations of more such entertaining feats in the next games of the five-match series.

Consequently, it may have also lowered the possibility of the Indian middle order getting any tough exposure ahead of the big tests in the coming months, starting with next month’s Australia tour. That’s one peril which comes with playing weaker teams on a regular basis.

Consider this: Since the 2017 Champions Trophy, India have played eight bilateral ODI series including the ongoing one. Four of them were against Sri Lanka and West Indies. Without taking away their potential to surprise, the two sides do not inspire the same awe as they did earlier.

But when runs are freely flowing and records are being broken like chalk sticks, there is not much to complain, right?

The second ODI here on Wednesday can see its share of records too with the most prominent being captain Kohli reaching the 10,000-run milestone. He needs 81 runs and is likely to become the fastest to reach the feat in 205 innings. The current record holder is Sachin Tendulkar – 259 innings.

Top heavy

It’s a boon that India have arguably the best ODI top order going into the World Cup. The bane is that the middle order would be expected to stand up when the top order fails without much of game time, like in the away ODI series against England where they lost. That’s a reality India would have to live with.

“Obviously it’s great that the top-3 are doing so well for India. It’s a challenge for the middle order to always be ready to get in and bat whenever needed. I am sure everybody are up for it, everybody knows the situation,” Ambati Rayudu, who has been zeroed in for the No.4 spot for the time being, said at the pre-match press conference.

Even leaving aside Kohli, the other two lynchpins Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are a big threat in home conditions. Rohit became the only player to have six 150-plus scores in ODIs with a blistering knock in Guwahati.

West Indies captain Jason Holder’s strategy to attack the trio from the start was apt but just that his bowling repertoire did not have enough ammunition to stop all three. So, despite getting the early wicket of Dhawan, the visitors could not put up a fight to defend a total of 322.

Fast bowler Oshane Thomas started brightly with Dhawan’s dismissal, but then was belted for boundaries by Rohit and Kohli. In the second ODI too, stopping the top-3 from firing may be the only way for Windies to breathe life into the series. The wicket looked flat with no hint of grass a day ahead of the match and dew shall be a factor this time of the year.

The last time India played an ODI at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here in December 2017, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav wreaked havoc to dismiss Sri Lanka for 215 and India won with ease.

West Indies spinners Ashley Nurse and Devendra Bishoo both went for over seven per over in the first game and need to utilise the conditions well. Maybe if they can get the top order early, it might do a world of good for India in the long term.

India have named the same 12 for the second ODI too. However, considering spin might play a big role here, Kuldeep could get a look in place any of three pacers in the playing XI.

India’s 12-man squad for 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Khaleel Ahmed.

