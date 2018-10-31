India vs West Indies: Toss history awaits Virat Kohli in Thiruvananthapuram

“I think I need heads on both sides. That is the only way I would win the toss.” This is what India skipper Virat Kohli said after losing five consecutive toss to England captain Joe Root in the five-match Test series, earlier this year.

But time is a great healer and from joining the likes of Lala Amarnath and Kapil Dev as the Indian captain to lose all 5 tosses in a series, Kohli is now on the verge of setting a new toss record, albeit this time for all the right reasons.

Kohli has won the toss in all the four matches of the ongoing series against Windies and if he manages to do so in the fifth and the final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, he will become the first India captain to win all five tosses in a bilateral series at home.

Moreover, he will also become the fourth Indian captain to win all five tosses of a series after Mohammad Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni. Interestingly, Kohli will also become the third captain to win all five tosses in an ODI series against West Indies after Hansie Cronje (South Africa) and Steve Waugh (Australia).

India go into the final ODI eyeing another home series triumph against the West Indies, a far cry from the dominant force it was when the city last hosted a 50-over international three decades ago.

A victory in the fifth and penultimate One-day International will ensure India maintain their unbeaten run since the reverse against South Africa in 2015.

Leading 2-1 in the five-match series that also witnessed a tie, the hosts faced unexpected resistance in the past few days, including suffering a shock defeat, since the time the West Indians set foot in the country a little more than a month ago.

The weather is expected to play a part with showers predicted.

