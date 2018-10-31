India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli reveals his mantra for success – train, eat, sleep, repeat

India skipper Virat Kohli has revealed his mantra for success ahead of the fifth and the final ODI against Windies which is scheduled to be played in Thiruvanathapuram on Thursday.

Kohli has been in sublime form in the ongoing series as he has scored three centuries in four matches and is also the leading run-getter by some distance. The India captain has also broken multiple records in the process, most notably becoming the fastest cricketer ever to cross the 10,000-run mark in ODIs.

Ahead of the final ODI, Kohli took to social media to reveal his training regime, which helps him in his quest for glory. Kohli’s post read: “Done for the day. Training, massage, recovery pool session. Now a good meal and a long sleep. Bliss.”

Then, one day ahead of the clash, Kohli once again sweat it out in training and posted an image on social media afterwards. This time, he was joined by teammate Kedar Jadhav, who recently made his comeback into the squad following an injury that he sustained during the Asia Cup 2018.

Kohli’s post read: “Another session done. Always a laugh with this champion around @kedarjadhavofficial.Make the most of everyday.

India go into the final ODI eyeing another home series triumph against the West Indies, a far cry from the dominant force it was when the city last hosted a 50-over international three decades ago.

A victory in the fifth and penultimate One-day International will ensure India maintain their unbeaten run since the reverse against South Africa in 2015.

Leading 2-1 in the five-match series that also witnessed a tie, the hosts faced unexpected resistance in the past few days, including suffering a shock defeat, since the time the West Indians set foot in the country a little more than a month ago.

