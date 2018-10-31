MS Dhoni’s exclusion from India’s T20 squad doesn’t surprise Sourav Ganguly

Even as MS Dhoni fans across the world have questioned the Indians selectors’ decision to drop the former India skipper from the T20I series against West Indies and Australia, Sourav Ganguly isn’t surprised and has gone on to say that the wicketkeeper-batsman should play for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy to fine-tune his game and get ready for the challenges that lie ahead going into the 2019 World Cup.

“I am not surprised that MS Dhoni has been dropped from the T20 squad because his performance hasn’t been great. If you see the 2020 World T20, I don’t think Dhoni will play that far and that’s why the selectors have given chance to Rishabh Pant who is in a good form,” Ganguly told IndiaTV.

Speaking to the media after announcing the squad, chief selector MSK Prasad had said that Dhoni had been rested as India are now looking to fill in the second wicketkeeper’s slot going into the 2020 World T20. While Ganguly isn’t surprised by Dhoni’s exclusion, he feels that Dhoni should be given enough matches considering that the selectors are looking at playing MSD till the 2019 World Cup.

“I have one issue here... I feel if the selectors are going to stick with Dhoni till the 2019 World Cup, then I think he should be given enough matches. He doesn’t play domestic cricket so after the last ODI against West Indies, Dhoni will next play in Australia in the ODI series and after that against New Zealand. That’s a long gap in cricket,” he said.

The former India skipper feels that the selectors must have a word with Dhoni and should ask him to play for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy so that the wicketkeeper-batsman is match-fit.

“The selectors should ask him to play in Ranji Trophy so that he stays in touch with the game and regains his form back. You might be a big player but if you don’t play regularly, you will end up losing your touch,” he said.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 10:32 IST