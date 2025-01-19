India vs West Indies, U19 Women's T20 World Cup, Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

India will begin their campaign in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday when they take the field against Samara Ramnath's West Indies. Nikki Prasad will be leading India in the tournament. The defending champions will be looking for a good start. India won the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup after beating England in the final. India vs West Indies, U19 Women's T20 World Cup: Here are all the live-streaming details. (ICC - Instagram )

India also recently won the U19 Women's Asia Cup after beating Bangladesh in the final by 41 runs. India's opening batter, G Kamalini, recently hogged the limelight after she was picked up by Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction for INR 1.60 crore.

Shabnam Shakil will lead the Indian bowling attack. India are in Group A alongside Malaysia, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

Squads:

India: Nikki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S.

West Indies: Samara Ramnath (c), Asabi Callender, Abigail Bryce, Kenika Cassar, Jahzara Claxton, Denella Creese, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Erin Deane, Amiah Gilbert, Trisha Hardat, Brianna Harricharan, Amrita Ramtahal, Selena Ross, Kristen Sutherland, Aaliyah Weekes.

Here are all the live streaming details for India vs West Indies, U19 Women's T20 World Cup:

When will the India vs West Indies, U19 Women's T20 World Cup match take place?

The India vs. West Indies, U19 Women's T20 World Cup match will take place on Sunday, January 19, at 12 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 11:30 AM IST.

Where will the India vs West Indies, U19 Women's T20 World Cup match take place?

The India vs West Indies, U19 Women's T20 World Cup match will take place at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Where will the India vs West Indies, U19 Women's T20 World Cup match be available for broadcast?

The India vs West Indies, U19 Women's T20 World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the India vs West Indies, U19 Women's T20 World Cup match be available for streaming?

The India vs West Indies, U19 Women's T20 World Cup match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.