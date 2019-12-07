e-paper
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli 3 runs away from creating T20I World Record

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli need just three more runs to surpass Rohit Sharma and become the highest run-scorer in T20Is.

cricket Updated: Dec 07, 2019 19:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after win the first T20 match against West Indies.
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after win the first T20 match against West Indies.(PTI)
         

India captain Virat Kohli led his side to a thumping six-wicket win in the first T20I in Hyderabad on Friday. The right-handed batsman hammered unbeaten 94 runs as India chased down the mammoth target of 208. Doing so, Kohli took his total runs tally in T20Is to 2,544. He is currently just three runs away from Rohit Sharma’s mark, who holds the top spot at the moment with 2,547 runs.

If Kohli manages to score three more runs in the 2nd T20I against West Indies on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram , he will topple Rohit to reclaim the top spot and become the leading run-scorer in the shortest format. But Rohit is expected to be playing the 2nd T20I, and it will be a close race between them, as the Indian opener can also extend his lead further.

Also read: Virat Kohli surpasses Rohit Sharma in T20I elite list

With the help of his 50-ball 94 in the first T20I, Kohli had also surpassed Rohit, to becoming the player with most 50+ scores in the format.

The innings was also enough to earn him the Man of the Match award at the end of the encounter and as a result, he now has 12 MOMs to his name - a record along with Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi. Kohli’s highest T20 score anchored India’s chase of the 208-run target with eight balls to spare. The skipper hit six fours and another six sixes as his 35-ball half-century led India to 209-4 in 18.4 overs.

Also read: 9 players out for duck, cricket team bowled out for 8

It was the highest T20 total chased down by India, going past the 207 versus Sri Lanka in Mohali in 2009. “I didn’t want to put pressure on Rahul but I couldn’t get going properly,” Kohli said. “I don’t have to change much (in my batting) across formats. I just concentrate on doing the job instead of hitting (the ball) in the air. I played according to the situation in the second half (of my innings).”

It was the 23rd time he made fifty-plus in T20 cricket, the most by any batsman. The West Indies scored 207-5 after it was sent in to bat. Shimron Hetmyer (56) scored his maiden T20I half-century.

India currently lead the series 1-0.

GST rate reductions distorted tax structure, says Nirmala Sitharaman at HTLS
Justice must never take form of revenge, says CJI after Hyderabad encounter
‘How clueless’: Manoj Tiwari hits back at Arvind Kejriwal on pollution
Stalin urges TN government to sue Centre over delayed GST payments
1 dead, 2 injured in police firing at polling booth in Jharkhand
Virat Kohli 3 runs away from creating T20I World Record
India’s predicted XI for 2nd T20I - Possible change in bowling department
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at #HTLS2019
