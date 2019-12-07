e-paper
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli surpasses Rohit Sharma in T20I elite list

It was a special knock from the India skipper Virat Kohli as he dominated the Windies bowlers and thanks to his innings, the hosts were able to chase down a target of 208.

India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot.
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot.(PTI)
         

Virat Kohli has a number of impressive records under his belt when it comes to the shorter format of cricket and the Indian cricket team skipper added another one to his illustrious list during the first T20I encounter against West Indies in Hyderabad on Friday. Kohli slammed 94 off just 50 deliveries to register his 23rd 50+ score - a record in T20Is as he surpassed compatriot Rohit Sharma in the list. It was a special knock from the India skipper as he dominated the Windies bowlers and thanks to his innings, the hosts were able to chase down a target of 208.

READ: ‘Too much cricket?’: Yuvraj slams India’s fielding effort against Windies

Most 50+ scores in T20Is

23 Virat Kohli

22 Rohit Sharma

17 Martin Guptill

16 Paul Stirling/ David Warner

The innings was also enough to earn him the Man of the Match award at the end of the encounter and as a result, he now has 12 MOMs to his name - a record along with Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

Kohli’s highest T20 score anchored India’s chase of the 208-run target with eight balls to spare. The skipper hit six fours and another six sixes as his 35-ball half-century led India to 209-4 in 18.4 overs.

It was the highest T20 total chased down by India, going past the 207 versus Sri Lanka in Mohali in 2009.

READ: ‘Don’t tease Virat Kohli,’ Amitabh Bachchan warns Windies bowlers

“I didn’t want to put pressure on Rahul but I couldn’t get going properly,” Kohli said. “I don’t have to change much (in my batting) across formats. I just concentrate on doing the job instead of hitting (the ball) in the air. I played according to the situation in the second half (of my innings).”

It was the 23rd time he made fifty-plus in T20 cricket, the most by any batsman.

The West Indies scored 207-5 after it was sent in to bat. Shimron Hetmyer (56) scored his maiden T20I half-century.

