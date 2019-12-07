e-paper
Saturday, Dec 07, 2019

SAG 2019: 9 players out for duck, cricket team bowled out for 8

On Saturday, 9 Maldives players had to walk back to the pavilion for a duck. Only one player, opener Aima Ashath, managed to get off the mark, scoring 1 in 12 balls.

cricket Updated: Dec 07, 2019 18:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maldives were all out for 8.
Maldives were all out for 8.(Twitter)
         

The ongoing South Asian Games in Nepal have proven to be a difficult experience for Maldives Women’s cricket team. In one of the bizarre cricket matches, Maldives Women’s cricket team were bundled out for 8 on Saturday. The match came just a few days after they suffered a 249-run defeat against Nepal, getting bowled out for 6, while chasing 255/2 in a group-stage match. While the former was not considered to be an official T20I, the match on Saturday was considered to be one.

9 Maldives players had to walk back to the pavilion for a duck on Saturday. Only one player, opener Aima Ashath, managed to get off the mark, scoring 1 in 12 balls.

Also read: Kieron Pollard grabs stunner in mid-air to dismiss Shreyas Iyer - WATCH

The rest of the runs made by the team were 7 extras. In 11.3 overs played, Nepal only managed to score 8 runs before being bowled out. Shamma Ali remained unbeaten on 0. 8 is the second-lowest WT20I score in history.

Coming off to chase, Nepal finished the proceedings in just seven balls. The hosts chased down the target without losing a wicket. The run-chase is the fourth-fastest in T20I history.

Maldives Women’s national side was inducted as ICC Associate member in 2017. They played their first T20I match against Nepal last week, in which they suffered a massive 115-run defeat.

