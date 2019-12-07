SAG 2019: 9 players out for duck, cricket team bowled out for 8

cricket

The ongoing South Asian Games in Nepal have proven to be a difficult experience for Maldives Women’s cricket team. In one of the bizarre cricket matches, Maldives Women’s cricket team were bundled out for 8 on Saturday. The match came just a few days after they suffered a 249-run defeat against Nepal, getting bowled out for 6, while chasing 255/2 in a group-stage match. While the former was not considered to be an official T20I, the match on Saturday was considered to be one.

9 Maldives players had to walk back to the pavilion for a duck on Saturday. Only one player, opener Aima Ashath, managed to get off the mark, scoring 1 in 12 balls.

The rest of the runs made by the team were 7 extras. In 11.3 overs played, Nepal only managed to score 8 runs before being bowled out. Shamma Ali remained unbeaten on 0. 8 is the second-lowest WT20I score in history.

Coming off to chase, Nepal finished the proceedings in just seven balls. The hosts chased down the target without losing a wicket. The run-chase is the fourth-fastest in T20I history.

Maldives Women’s national side was inducted as ICC Associate member in 2017. They played their first T20I match against Nepal last week, in which they suffered a massive 115-run defeat.