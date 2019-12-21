e-paper
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli and Co sweat it hard in nets ahead of series decider - see pics

Ind vs WI: West Indies won the first contest by eight wickets while India hit back in the second, winning Vizag ODI by 107 runs.

cricket Updated: Dec 21, 2019 16:21 IST
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, left, speaks with coach Ravi Shastri during a training session.
Team India trained hard in the nets ahead of their blockbuster series finale against West Indies on Sunday. The two teams will lock horns against each other in the third and final ODI of the series at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. West Indies won the first contest by 8 wickets while India hit back in the second, winning Vizag ODI by 107 runs.

Also Read: ‘Abey teri thigh se badi calf hai uski’ - Kohli hilariously trolls Chahal

Ahead of the crunch contest, the hosts were pictured ironing out minor deficiencies from their game. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the images of social media and their post read: “Snapshots from #TeamIndia’s training session ahead of the 3rd and final ODI against West Indies. Who will take the trophy home?” 

India's Kedar Jadhav, left, listens to batting coach Vikram Rathore during a training session
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, speaks with a teammate during a training session
Fans watch as India captain Virat Kohli takes part in a training session.
Fast bowler Navdeep Saini was also present during the net session as he has joined the squad as replacement for injured Deepak Chahar. The medium pacer experienced pain in the lower back after second ODI and has been ruled out from the series decider.

Also Read: 1 forced, another tactical - Virat Kohli might make 2 changes for 3rd ODI

Chahar was a part of India’s playing XI in both the previous ODIs in Visakhapatnam and Chennai. He returned with figures of 0/44 in the first ODI and 1/48 in the last one. Saini, on other hand, has recovered from the groin injury which had kept him away for a few matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Teams (From):

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also Read: 34 runs in 4 matches: Virat Kohli in need of course correction at Cuttack

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Ambris, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

