India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni all set to create records, join elite list

Indian captain Virat Kohli is back at the helm for the ODI team. After the break he received in Asia Cup, he will now lead India as the hosts take on the West Indies.

It will be business as usual for the Indian captain, for when he walks out to bat, he will be on the cusp of breaking several records. He now needs 187 runs away from becoming leading run-scorer among Indians vs West Indies in ODIs. Currently, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record with 1573 runs.

Kohli also needs 221 runs to complete 10000 ODI runs. If he does breach the number, he will join Sachin Tendulkar (18426 runs), Sourav Ganguly (11363 runs), Rahul Dravid (10889 runs) and MS Dhoni (10123 runs) among the Indians.

Former captain MS Dhoni is also very close to scoring 10,000 runs for India in ODI cricket. He requires 51 runs to complete 10,000 runs in ODIs for India.

He also needs 101 runs more to complete 1,000 runs vs West Indies ODIs. This will make West Indies the 5th team against whom Dhoni will be completing 1,000 runs after Sri Lanka, England, Australia and Pakistan.

Opener Rohit Sharma is also only 170 runs away from completing 1,000 ODI runs against West Indies.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 10:37 IST