India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni meet a special fan in Thiruvanathapuram - Watch

India skipper Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni met a special fan before the start of the fifth and the final ODI against Windies in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The video of the same has gone viral after social media users lauded the duo for their kind-hearted gesture.

Indian bowlers performed at their optimum level and bundled out the visitors for just 104 in the final ODI. Rohit Sharma then slammed his 37th ODI fifty to power India to a nine-wicket win.

Before the start of the match, Kohli & Dhoni were seen meeting with a special fan at the venue. Kohli posed for photos with the fan as well as gave him an autographed picture of himself. Dhoni is also visible in the video for a short duration.

India beat Windies in the Test and ODI series respectively and the two teams will now battle it out in the three-match T20I series, starting Sunday in Kolkata. Both Kohli and Dhoni aren’t part of the series as the Indian skipper has been rested while Dhoni made way for youngster Rishabh Pant.

“I think people are putting too much variables into the situation, which is not the case I can assure of that. He’s still a very integral part of this team and he just feels that in the T20 format, someone like Rishabh can get more chances, he anyway plays the ODIs for us regularly” Virat Kohli had said during the post-match press-conference after the conclusion of the fifth ODI.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 14:38 IST