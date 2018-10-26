India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli rested for T20 series, Shahbaz Nadeem receives maiden call-up

Virat Kohli was rested for the upcoming T20 series against West Indies while Rohit Sharma will be leading the charge as the Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) announced the squad on Friday.

Shahbaz Nadeem, who has impressed in the domestic circuit with his performances, also received a maiden call-up. Nadeem broke a two-decade-old world record for best bowling figures in List A cricket, with an incredible haul of 8/10 against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The spinner ran through the Rajasthan batting to end a sensational spell. Rajasthan were all out for 73 runs in 28.3 overs with Nadeem’s final figures reading 10-4-10-8.

In the wicketkeeping department, MS Dhoni was also rested with Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik finding a place in the squad. Other significant announcements include the addition of Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar.

Team for three T20I match series against Windies:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 23:33 IST