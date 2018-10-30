India vs West Indies: Why Virat Kohli & Co are favourites to win series ahead of fifth ODI

The Indian cricket team has been a force to reckoned with when it comes to ODI series on home soil in the recent past and it is their impeccable record that will give them a slight advantage over West Indies ahead of the fifth ODI encounter in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

With the hosts leading 2-1 in the five-match series, West Indies have a chance to level things up with a victory. However, India have won last 5 bilateral ODI series on home soil and the oppositions included heavyweights like New Zealand, Australia and England. In last 10 years, India have won 18 bilateral series in India, losing out on just three occasions

On the other hand, West Indies haven’t won a single series in last six bilateral series on away soil and when it comes the last three instances, they did not win a single game.

A look at the performance of West Indies on Indian soil also reveals a problematic trend for the Jason Holder-led team as the visitors have just won one bilateral ODI series in India in this century. They have lost their last four series in India and their only win in this century came in 2002.

Virat Kohli endured a rare failure but Rohit Sharma more than compensated with a blistering 162 to help India steamroll West Indies by 224 runs in the fourth one-dayer on Monday and go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 18:40 IST