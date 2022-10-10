Home / Cricket / India vs Western Australia: Rohit Sharma-led IND defeat WA by 13 runs in Perth’s T20 World Cup warm-up match

India vs Western Australia: Rohit Sharma-led IND defeat WA by 13 runs in Perth’s T20 World Cup warm-up match

Published on Oct 10, 2022 03:28 PM IST

T20 World Cup warm-up match: A half-century by Suryakumar Yadav and three-wicket haul by Arshdeep Singh helped India defeat Western Australia by 13 runs in Perth.

India defeated Western Australia in Perth.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

India defeated Western Australia by 13 runs in their first T20 World Cup warm-up match in Perth, on Monday. Chasing a target of 159 runs, the hosts could only reach 145 for eight in 20 overs with Arshdeep Singh taking a three-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged two wickets, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal registered a scalp each.

During the chase, Bhuvneshwar dismissed D'arcy Short and Ashton Turner. In the six overs of powerplay, the hosts were at 29 for four, as Arshdeep also took two dismissals. Meanwhile, Chahal got the fifth wicket for India with WA stuck at 68 for five in 11 overs.

Despite early dismissals, Sam Fanning tried to stage a comeback with a half-century, and Hamish McKenzie also tried to build some momentum. But Arshdeep had other plans and dismissed Fanning for 59, followed by two more dismissals. Finally, the hosts needed 32 runs in the last over, but finished at 145/8.

Initially, India won the toss and opted to bat. But after early dismissals, Suryakumar Yadav anchored India with a knock of 52 runs. Deepak Hooda also played a crucial knock of 22 runs for the visitors. After early dismissals, Pant was removed for nine of 17 balls, with India meandering at 45 for three in seven overs. Suryakumar received some good support from Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya, as he brought up his half-century and then was dismissed immediately. India managed to post 158 for six in 20 overs, setting a target of 159 runs.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

