After a shock defeat in the first T20I, India have roared back strongly to take the next two matches, and now stand one win short of securing a series win. India vs Zimbabwe fixtures may not be as exciting or pulsating as it was back in the late 1990s or the early 2000s, but with these two teams, you never know. Both units are filled with youngsters looking to transition into a new era, and even though the Men in Blue start favourites to make it a hat-trick of wins, count Zimbabwe out at your own peril. India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Live Streaming: A win will give India the series(AP)

Some of the young Indian superstars are back following their T20 World Cup triumph in West Indies. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube are set to hang on to their places, while Riyan Parag is expected to once again warm the bench. Shubman Gill, who scored a timely fifty in the previous game will continue to open, meaning Abhishek Sharma, who struck a whirlwind century in the second game, will come in at No. 3… again.

India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs ZIM match live on TV and online

When will the 4th T20I between India and Zimbabwe take place?

The 4th T20I between India and Zimbabwe will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 4:30 PM IST.

Where will the 4th T20I between India and Zimbabwe take place?

The 4th T20I between India and Zimbabwe will take place at Harare Sports Club.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 4th T20I between India and Zimbabwe?

The live broadcast of the 4th T20I between India and Zimbabwe will be available on television on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 4th T20I between India and Zimbabwe?

The live streaming of the 2nd T20I between India and Zimbabwe will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the action in OTTPlay.

Watch Ind vs Zim T20 matches LIVE on OTTplay. Click Here to Subscribe