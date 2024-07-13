India vs Zimbabwe Live Score 4th T20I: Shubman Gill and Co look to stamp authority over the hosts
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, IND vs ZIM 4th T20I: Shubman Gill and Co played dominant cricket in the last two matches and they will continue to do so on Saturday to take an unassailable lead over the hosts.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, IND vs ZIM 4th T20I: Shubman Gill and Co. will look to seal the series when they face hosts Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I match at Harare Sports Club, Harare. After losing the series opener, India bounced back well to win the next two matches and stamp their authority over the hosts. The batters came out hard in the last two matches to take that game away from Zimbabwe, while the bowlers have been clinical throughout the series thus far....Read More
Skipper Shubman also regained some form in the last match with a 66-run knock, where he displayed his class with some beautiful strokes all around the park. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad has shown consistency with a couple of crucial knocks - he has also proved his mettle in the middle order with a blistering 49-run knock in the third T20I. Yashasvi Jaiswal also looked in good touch on his return to the side after celebrating the T20 World Cup triumph at home. Abhishek Sharma is another batter who has shown some promise with a century in the second T20I, where he blew away the Zimbabwe bowlers with his six-hitting prowess.
India will no longer have the services of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the ultra-abridged version, and Yashasvi Jaiswal is the frontrunner to occupy one of those top-order slots.
Abhishek hopes to stake his claim further for the other vacant top-order spot, for which there are other strong contenders, such as Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad, with a bruising knock against the African side tomorrow.
Indian management will also be pleased by the outing of their bowlers, particularly that of leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, whose googlies were indecipherable for the home batters.
Bishnoi has six wickets, numbers similar to Washington and pacer Avesh Khan, who proved a nippy customer in this series.
Washington Sundar has been the go-to player for skipper Gill, especially after the powerplay. In the middle overs, he varied his pace and walked away with five wickets, conceding runs only at an economy of 4.60.
Mukesh Kumar might come in place for left-arm pacer Avesh Khan after getting a rest in the previous match, but the pacer, though he has taken four wickets, will certainly like to be more economical.
Zimbabwe will look to cause trouble to the Indian side with their star bowler in the series Blessing Muzarabani.
The 27-year-old pacer boasts pace and consistency during his four-over spell and has picked up four scalps in three games at an economy rate of 6.00, the best by a pacer across both teams.
Apart from their struggles with the bat, Zimbabwe's woes have increased due to their wayward fielding throughout the series.
It became evident when the hosts dropped four catches in the second T20I and another three in the third T20I. There were also a couple of half-chances and fielding lapses, which left them in a difficult situation.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, IND vs ZIM 4th T20I: Washington Sundar makes strong statement
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, IND vs ZIM 4th T20I: Washington Sundar has shown some promising signs against Zimbabwe, taking six wickets at a fine economy of 4.5. Whenever the selectors sit together to pick the Indian squad for the upcoming white-ball tour to Sri Lanka, they now will have to consider Washington’s name seriously.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, IND vs ZIM 4th T20I: A big knock loading for Yashasvi Jaiswal!
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, IND vs ZIM 4th T20I: Venue details: Yashasvi Jaiswal is due for a big score and will be the aggressor at the top of the order for India. He showed glimpses of his prowess with a 36 in the third T20I. Jaiswal has an aggregate of 538 runs in 17 T20Is at an average of 33.62 and strike rate of 159.64.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, IND vs ZIM 4th T20I: Venue details: Harare Sports Club
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, IND vs ZIM 4th T20I: The Harare Sports Club has hosted 44 T20I matches out of which the team batting first has won 26. However, the captain who has won the toss has still preferred to chase in 24 matches. The probability of winning the match after winning the toss is 54.55%. The average first innings score is 158 while the average score batting second is 139. The highest team score at the venue is India's 234/2 against Zimbabwe in the second T20I match of the current series whereas the lowest total is Zimbabwe's 90 against Afghanistan in 2022.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, IND vs ZIM 4th T20I: Hello and welcome
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, IND vs ZIM 4th T20I: Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs Zimbabwe fourth T20I from Harare Sports Club, Harare.