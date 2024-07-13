India vs Zimbabwe Live Score 4th T20I: Shubman Gill and Co look to stamp authority over the hosts

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, IND vs ZIM 4th T20I: Shubman Gill and Co. will look to seal the series when they face hosts Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I match at Harare Sports Club, Harare. After losing the series opener, India bounced back well to win the next two matches and stamp their authority over the hosts. The batters came out hard in the last two matches to take that game away from Zimbabwe, while the bowlers have been clinical throughout the series thus far....Read More

Skipper Shubman also regained some form in the last match with a 66-run knock, where he displayed his class with some beautiful strokes all around the park. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad has shown consistency with a couple of crucial knocks - he has also proved his mettle in the middle order with a blistering 49-run knock in the third T20I. Yashasvi Jaiswal also looked in good touch on his return to the side after celebrating the T20 World Cup triumph at home. Abhishek Sharma is another batter who has shown some promise with a century in the second T20I, where he blew away the Zimbabwe bowlers with his six-hitting prowess.

India will no longer have the services of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the ultra-abridged version, and Yashasvi Jaiswal is the frontrunner to occupy one of those top-order slots.

Abhishek hopes to stake his claim further for the other vacant top-order spot, for which there are other strong contenders, such as Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad, with a bruising knock against the African side tomorrow.

Indian management will also be pleased by the outing of their bowlers, particularly that of leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, whose googlies were indecipherable for the home batters.

Bishnoi has six wickets, numbers similar to Washington and pacer Avesh Khan, who proved a nippy customer in this series.

Washington Sundar has been the go-to player for skipper Gill, especially after the powerplay. In the middle overs, he varied his pace and walked away with five wickets, conceding runs only at an economy of 4.60.

Mukesh Kumar might come in place for left-arm pacer Avesh Khan after getting a rest in the previous match, but the pacer, though he has taken four wickets, will certainly like to be more economical.

Zimbabwe will look to cause trouble to the Indian side with their star bowler in the series Blessing Muzarabani.

The 27-year-old pacer boasts pace and consistency during his four-over spell and has picked up four scalps in three games at an economy rate of 6.00, the best by a pacer across both teams.

Apart from their struggles with the bat, Zimbabwe's woes have increased due to their wayward fielding throughout the series.

It became evident when the hosts dropped four catches in the second T20I and another three in the third T20I. There were also a couple of half-chances and fielding lapses, which left them in a difficult situation.