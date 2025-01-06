'We are white-ball bullies. If we beat Pakistan on Feb 23...': Harsh reality exposed on Ranji demand from Kohli, Rohit

There has been quite an uproar among experts and veteran cricketers who could not have stressed more on the need for the likes of under-fire Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to feature in the upcoming second half of the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season, which will begin later this month, in a bid to find form after a disastrous tour of Australia. Head coach Gautam Gambhir too dropped a subtle message for the two senior batters on the need to show up for domestic cricket. However, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif reckoned that the duo, along with most batters who failed to perform in the Australia series, could miss the Ranji campaign. India's Virat Kohli (L) speaks with teammates Rohit Sharma (C) and Rishabh Pant (R) on the first day of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India(AFP)

India were hammered 1-3 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series as they conceded the title for the first time in eight years. India, who won the opener in Perth, lost the series decider on Sunday in Sydney by six wickets.

Following the defeat, Kaif joined the bandwagon of former cricketers in expressing the need for India, whom he labelled as "white-ball bullies," to build a Test team for the impending new World Test Championship cycle, which will begin later in June.

"On 23rd February India will earn a lot of praise by beating Pakistan (in Champions Trophy) and everyone will say we are a champion team in white-ball cricket. But if India want to team the World Test Championship then we will have to make a Test match team, will have to learn to play on seaming tracks. The truth is that we are just white-ball bullies. We are lagging too far behind. If we have to win WTC, then players will have to play domestic cricket on turning tracks, will have to practice on seaming tracks, otherwise we will not be able to win," he said in a video posted on his social media page.

Why Kohli and Rohit could miss Ranji season?

There have been increasing calls from experts to urge Kohli and Rohit to feature in the Ranji Trophy season, which will resume on January 23 following their poor run of form since September. Kohli, whose has averaged just 30 since 2022, amassed 190 runs in nine innings in the tour of Australia, which does include a century in Perth. Rohit, on the other hand, scored 31 runs at just 6.20, the worst average recorded by a touring skipper in Australia.

Despite the uproar, Kaif said that with the schedule getting tiresome for these national team players, it often seems logical to opt for a rest and hence players like Kohli and Rohit could miss the Ranji season again. Not to forget, India will be playing a white-ball series at home against England, with the selectors expected to pick a full-fledged side for the ODI contest, starting fist week of February. That will be followed by Champions Trophy and then the IPL.

"India lost 1-3, and I think this is a wake-up call, because now we have to pay our attention towards Test cricket. It's not just Gautam Gambhir who is at fault. All players get the chance to play Ranji Trophy, but it gets tiresome for the players and they prefer rest over playing Ranji Trophy. They don't play Ranji Trophy, they don't play practice matches then how will they become better players? It's tough to play on turning tracks in India and tougher to play on seaming tracks in Australia and South Africa. So if you don't practice well, WTC will keep eluding you. What has happened, it has happened for the good and now Team India needs to work hard in Test cricket," Kaif added.

Kohli and Rohit had earlier missed the first half of the Ranji season, in October, down to the same reason, although there was much criticism when they skipped the Duleep Trophy in September, ahead of the start of the Test calendar, despite having no or limited assignment since the T20 World Cup win in June.