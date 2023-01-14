India Women U19 vs South Africa Women U19 T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to watch live online and on TV

ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is set to begin on Saturday, January 14 in South Africa. The Indian women's u19 cricket team will take on South Africa Women U19 team in the third match of the tournament on Saturday. A total of 16 teams are taking part in the competition which have been divided into four groups(A,B,C and D) of four teams each. Team India is in Group D along with Scotland, South Africa and the UAE.

Led-by Shafali Verma, the Women in Blue are aiming to become the first team to win the tournament in its inaugural edition. India's squad consists of 15 members and three standby players. The Indian team will have to finish among the top three teams in their group to progress to the Super Six round where they will form Group 1 along with top three teams from Group A. Similarly, top three teams each from Groups B and C will form Group 2. Then after the top two teams from Group 1 and Group 2 will progress to the semi-finals.

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, Sonam Yadav, skipper Shafali Verma and Soumya Tiwari are some of the most important players in the Indian team. Shafali has the experience of playing in the senior Indian team as well.

Here are the live streaming details:-

When will India Women U19 vs South Africa Women U19 T20 World Cup match take place?

The India Women U19 vs South Africa Women U19 T20 World Cup match will take place on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Where will the India Women U19 vs South Africa Women U19 T20 World Cup match be played?

The India Women U19 vs South Africa Women U19 T20 World Cup match will be played at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

What time does the India Women U19 vs South Africa Women U19 T20 World Cup match start?

The India Women U19 vs South Africa Women U19 T20 World Cup match will start at 5:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Women U19 vs South Africa Women U19 T20 World Cup match ?

The India Women U19 vs South Africa Women U19 T20 World Cup match will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India Women U19 vs South Africa Women U19 T20 World Cup match ?

The live streaming of the India Women U19 vs South Africa Women U19 T20 World Cup match will be available on FanCode.

