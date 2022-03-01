'I asked him for a few minutes. But we ended up talking for 4 hours': India youngster on meeting Virat Kohli at a cafe

Virat Kohli does not shy away from sharing the wealth of knowledge which he possesses. The former India captain is the first to talk to budding youngsters. You would often spot Kohli sharing his wisdom with young cricketers – be in during the IPL or international matches. He has been a mentor to a plethora of youngsters and numerous cricketers have shared their experience of having conversations with Kohli which not only have given them a fresher and brighter aspect towards their cricket but also changed their lives.

One such experience was shared by India youngster Jemimah Rodrigues, who narrated an incident about her and fellow batter Smriti Mandhana meeting Kohli at a hotel cafe in New Zealand. Rodrigues revealed that despite asking for only a few minutes, Kohli spent hours chatting and talking about cricket with both.

Also Read - 'We needed 241 in 40.5 overs. Closed the game in 38': Tendulkar recalls ODI that helped shape India's white-ball cricket

"Smriti and I had the opportunity to talk to him. We had asked him 'we want to speak to you Virat bhaiya about batting. Can we meet?'. We were in the same hotel in New Zealand. He was like 'yeah sure, come'. So he called us at the cafe and Anushka Sharma was also there. We had asked him for just a few minutes but we ended up speaking for four hours. We spoke half an hour about batting but after that it was just normal things," Rodrigues said on 'The Ranveer Show'.

Rodrigues went on to reveal the piece of advice she received from Kohli. The 21-year-old said she asked Kohli about the pressure of expectations and what helps him thrive in pressure situations.

Also Read - 'You want crowd to be there. The Test is very special': Gavaskar reacts to BCCI disallowing crowd for Kohli's 100th Test

"A lot of things were spoken. We spoke a lot about batting so I think I am privileged like that. I get to meet such people. At the right time, we met them and they've actually inspired me and helped me at that phase I was in," Rodrigues added.

"I asked him about how to handle expectations. I told him 'You are Virat Kohli. If you've scored a fifty, it's like you have underperformed for people. So how do you handle that expectation?' He said 'for me everytime I am out there on the field, I just look at the scoreboard and just focus on it. Do that and don't focus on crowd and what I can do to help India win. If I stop giving these expectations importance, and just look at the process, the results will automatically follow'."