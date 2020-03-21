Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri reveals which IPL team he would like to play for

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 15:18 IST

In this time of social distancing, people all around the world are looking at different methods to pass time during the Covid-19 crisis. Famous personalities are engaging their fans through ‘ask me anything’ sessions during their self-isolation period. Even fans are asking questions to their favourite celebrities as they are getting the opportunity to get to know a lot of different aspects of their stars’ personalities.

Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri also asked his Twitter followers to ask him anything and he got a lot of interesting questions. One such query was about the cricket team he would like to play for in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

‘If you get a chance to play cricket in which IPL franchise would you like to play??? #AskChetri @chetrisunil11,’ A Twitter user asked India’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Chhetri was prompt in his reply as he said that he is a ‘Bangalore boy’ and would favour RCB in that debate.

‘I’m a Bangalore boy. That should answer your question,’ Chhetri said.

Chhetri feels he can beat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a game of carom. In a fun Question and Answer session on Twitter, Chhetri was asked: “Excluding football, what could you beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi at?” The record Indian goal-scorer replied tongue in cheek: “I’m strictly assuming they’re really bad at this. I think I could beat both of them at it.”

Among all the active international footballers, Chhetri is the second-highest goal-scorer with 72 goals, after Cristiano Ronaldo (99). Messi is third with 70 goals.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Chhetri and his wife Sonam have been locked up at home for the last five days, he said.

“The wife and I have locked ourselves in for the last 5 days. We’ve given the cook and the house help days off, so the both of us are now sharing chores and making meals.”