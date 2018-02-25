Indian Premier League has turned me into a thinking bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who earned the Man-of-the-Series award for the T20 series, gave credit to the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his and Jasprit Bumrah’s success. The right-arm seamer said that the experience in the league turned him into a thinking bowler.

“T20 is a format that finishes quickly and you have only four overs. If there are three bad balls in one over, you will go for runs and your whole analysis will suffer. The team gets on the back foot because of those three balls,” said Bhuvneshwar.

“So each and every ball becomes very important, it makes the bowler a thinking bowler. You have to execute the plan properly. Bumrah plays for a different team but yes whatever he does for his team gives confidence to each and every one.”

Barring a bit of struggle in ODIs, Bhuvneshwar has bowled pretty well across all formats. He says the ability to adapt quickly has made him successful.

“In Test matches, there is not much variation. It’s about line and length. When you come to one-day cricket you look for yorkers and slower ones. It is never easy to switch between formats but it is all about practice and preparation. You need 2-3 overs to adjust. However, when it comes to T20, you have to be proactive and you cannot react after what the batsman does.”

The medium pace bowler reiterated that the Indian team has been winning because of performances in powerplays and the fact that he has been using variations which has helped the team’s cause in that important stage when teams usually get off to flying starts.

“T20 cricket is all about using variations and the timing has to be perfect. I have tried the knuckle ball to good effect and tried to tempt the batsmen on that. That’s one of the main reasons why I have been successful in powerplays,” he added.

Bhuvneshwar says success on the South Africa tour has given them confidence for the future tests in England and Australia.

“If you talk about Test matches, we were brilliant. Yes, we lost two matches but they were very close and the series could have even been 3-0 or 2-1 to us. And the guys gained a lot and are very confident of going to England and Australia and performing since we have done well here. We can do better in other countries too, especially in England, but again we have to prepare for that.”