Indian tailenders would tell me ‘don’t hit us, we have families’: Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar

cricket

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 10:07 IST

Shoaib Akhtar was undoubtedly one of the fastest bowlers to have ever played international cricket. His raw pace and accuracy meant batsmen found it difficult to face him. But those who found it more difficult were the tailenders, according to the paceman himself.

Recently during a conversation with Pakistani presenter Sawera Pasha on her Youtube show ‘Cric Cast’, Akhtar was asked to name batsmen whom he had either hit with his deliveries.

Akhtar went on to talk about the incident when his bouncer hit the former South Africa opener Gary Kirsten on his left eye.

“I had told Gary not to attempt the pull against me. I kept telling him don’t try it against the world’s fastest bowler. But he didn’t listen and was hit really hard. Whenever he meets me he points towards his eye,” he said.

The anchor went on to ask Shoaib if there were any batsmen who told him to get them out but not hit them. To this Shoaib Akhtar named Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan and Indian tailenders.

“There were many who told me not to hit them. Muralitharan was one. Many Indian tailenders would tell me ‘don’t hit us, we have families’. Muralitharan would ask me to bowl slow, and he would get out.

“Yousuf would ask me to hit him. He would say ‘break his fingers I can’t play his spin’. I bowled Muralitharan a few bouncers but he said ‘don’t do this to me I will die if the ball hits me’, the former paceman said with a smile on his face.