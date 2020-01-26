e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / ‘Indian team needs MS Dhoni, but...’: Suresh Raina weighs in

‘Indian team needs MS Dhoni, but...’: Suresh Raina weighs in

MS Dhoni was dropped from the BCCI’c central contract and this intensified the debate over his future with the Indian team.

cricket Updated: Jan 26, 2020 13:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of MS Dhoni
File image of MS Dhoni(PTI)
         

Veteran left-handed batsman Suresh Raina believes MS Dhoni is fit and that the Indian team needs his experience for the time being. He also said that the former Indian captain will be going to Chennai in March in order to train before the IPL. “Dhoni will probably be coming to Chennai in the first week of March to train ahead of the IPL. Right now, it is so good to see him spending a lot of time with his family. If he wants to leave the game, he will go without making a big fuss. I want to see him continue to play. He is looking fit and has been training hard. I still think the Indian team needs him. But it is Virat’s call on how they go forward,” Raina told Times of India.

ALSO READ: ‘It will be our loss’: Kapil Dev opines on MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours

The left-hander is hopeful of an India call up and hinges his hope on having a good season in the IPL. “If I am able to do well in the IPL, I will be able to understand how I am shaping up. I have played enough to know what the situation demands. So my T20 World Cup hopes depend on my performance in the IPL,” he further added.

“Definitely. But if I want to play, I need to perform. The IPL is the best platform to get into the team especially when you are talking about the T20 World Cup. Everyone knows what sort of a player I am,” Raina went on to add.

MS Dhoni was dropped from the BCCI’c central contract and this intensified the debate over his future with the Indian team. “Exactly what I wanted to ask you. There is IPL coming. Uske baad tum dekho. Everyone will know. He will know, selectors will know, the captain will know seeing him, and more important than anything else he will know. What I’m trying to tell the people is he is the last person to impose himself on anything. You know him. I know him,” Ravi Shastri has already made his intentions clear.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
On cam, Congress leaders come to blows in Indore during R-Day celebration
On cam, Congress leaders come to blows in Indore during R-Day celebration
India vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE: Ravindra Jadeja restricts NZ to 132/5
India vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE: Ravindra Jadeja restricts NZ to 132/5
Mira Nair, Naseeruddin Shah lead 300 signatories to oppose CAA-NRC
Mira Nair, Naseeruddin Shah lead 300 signatories to oppose CAA-NRC
Blasts rocks Assam on Republic Day; no casualties
Blasts rocks Assam on Republic Day; no casualties
‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, my kids are Hindustan’, says Shah Rukh
‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, my kids are Hindustan’, says Shah Rukh
Samsung Galaxy M20 successor to come with these important upgrades
Samsung Galaxy M20 successor to come with these important upgrades
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news