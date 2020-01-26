‘Indian team needs MS Dhoni, but...’: Suresh Raina weighs in

cricket

Veteran left-handed batsman Suresh Raina believes MS Dhoni is fit and that the Indian team needs his experience for the time being. He also said that the former Indian captain will be going to Chennai in March in order to train before the IPL. “Dhoni will probably be coming to Chennai in the first week of March to train ahead of the IPL. Right now, it is so good to see him spending a lot of time with his family. If he wants to leave the game, he will go without making a big fuss. I want to see him continue to play. He is looking fit and has been training hard. I still think the Indian team needs him. But it is Virat’s call on how they go forward,” Raina told Times of India.

The left-hander is hopeful of an India call up and hinges his hope on having a good season in the IPL. “If I am able to do well in the IPL, I will be able to understand how I am shaping up. I have played enough to know what the situation demands. So my T20 World Cup hopes depend on my performance in the IPL,” he further added.

“Definitely. But if I want to play, I need to perform. The IPL is the best platform to get into the team especially when you are talking about the T20 World Cup. Everyone knows what sort of a player I am,” Raina went on to add.

MS Dhoni was dropped from the BCCI’c central contract and this intensified the debate over his future with the Indian team. “Exactly what I wanted to ask you. There is IPL coming. Uske baad tum dekho. Everyone will know. He will know, selectors will know, the captain will know seeing him, and more important than anything else he will know. What I’m trying to tell the people is he is the last person to impose himself on anything. You know him. I know him,” Ravi Shastri has already made his intentions clear.