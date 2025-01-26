'India's powerful presence a complex issue': ICC called 'event management company' in scathing attack; told to...

Australian legend Ian Chappell launched a scathing attack on the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday. He labelled it an "event management company" and reminded it to "run cricket." Chappell argued in favour of the need for a "two-tier Test system" and was left disappointed at the changing dynamics of Test cricket worldwide. India's Jasprit Bumrah (L) reacts with teammates during the trophy ceremony after the fifth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The SCG in Sydney on January 5(AFP)

In his column in ESPNCricinfo, Chappell called for a change in the rule for handing over Test status to a team. He wants the ICC to check if the nation "has a viable first-class competition, legitimate grounds for holding five-day games with adequate facilities, and is financially stable," as he pointed out that a number of recent Test-appointed nations, like Afghanistan, do not meet these criteria.

Chappell wrote: "For instance, could Afghanistan hold a Test series in their strife-torn country? Does Ireland have a realistic number of Test-standard grounds? Even setting aside the Taliban's reprehensible treatment of women, the answer to those questions is: absolutely not. Then why do they have Test status?

"Because in return for Test status they provide valuable ICC votes on important issues. The ICC is widely regarded as an event management company. They should add "and not a very good one," he added.

'India's powerful presence in the ICC...'

The former Australia cricketer backed West Indies fast bowling great Michael Holding, who has been vocal about the proposed two-tier system, but reckoned the system, which could reportedly involve the big three - India, Australia and England - playing more Tests against each other, could lead to a bigger financial split among the member nations. Chappell then pointed out that the sport has yet to find a solution to India's powerful presence in the ICC.

"The ICC doesn't run cricket, and unless there's a major change of heart, the financially desirable nations will continue to have a huge say in producing a self-serving schedule. Then there's the major issue of the financial split. The big three - India, Australia and England - despite being the wealthiest cricket nations claim a large slice of the money divided among cricket bodies, and yet they agitate for an even larger share. India's powerful presence in the ICC is in direct proportion to their contribution of around 70% of cricket's income. It's a complex issue to which cricket hasn't found a workable solution," he added.

Chappell admitted he has been left annoyed by the increased influence of T20 cricket across the globe which has led to first-class cricket losing money and validity on the roster.

"Running a successful T20 competition improves the financial capacity of a cricket body. This, along with running a successful T20 competition being vastly more acceptable than losing money on a first-class schedule, dominates the thinking of most cricket administrators. Cricket being run by a competent ICC is a pipe dream. Hence the growing T20 calendar and the current scheduling schemozzle that plagues the game.

The proliferation and financial rewards of T20 leagues have also impacted the motivation of many players. The number of batters playing audacious shots has increased while bowlers and captains desperately seek ways to contain fast scoring," he said.

The 81-year-old, who captained Australia between 1971 and 1975, further blamed the increased preference for T20 cricket among fans have led to Test cricket being influenced, with teams preferring fast-scoring batters.

"There's been a large increase in Test match results and more acceptable pitches, highlighting the importance of bowlers in producing a good spectacle. There's also greater emphasis on playing entertaining cricket. Despite facing various challenges, Test cricket does a creditable job of keeping the format relevant," he concluded.