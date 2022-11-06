India's predicted XI against Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup: Rishabh Pant likely to feature after India secure semi-final spot?

Team India has qualified for the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. However, since the Men In Blue take on Zimbabwe on Sunday, they cannot afford to take any step wrongly. Rohit Sharma and Co. will hope to be clinical in all the three departments and cruise into the semi-final with a win. They have to be wary of Zimbabwe as the African nation punched above its weight to beat Asia Cup runners-up Pakistan, last week.

Zimbabwe does have some good bowlers in their team and keeping that in mind, India might play an extra batter and give Rishabh Pant a chance in the playing XI. In that case, Pant might replace Axar Patel in the team. Team India is expected to persist with Dinesh Karthik for his 'finisher' role despite him being unsuccessful in last few matches. Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma would look to get some runs under his belt ahead of the semi-final.

In bowling, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Hardik Pandya are likely to be in the playing XI and handle the pace bowling responsibility. Ravichandran Ashwin besides being a lead spinner, provides good balance with the bat down the order and therefore, he will probably be in the playing XI.

The 2007 champions will take the field on Sunday, keeping an eye of chances of rain, if any. However, Team India will qualify if the two points are split in case of a complete washout. But DLS might spoil their party in case the overs and target are reduced. Rohit Sharma and Co. learnt their lessons when the fell behind in DLS after rain stopped play against Bangladesh but thankfully won the game when play resumed.

India's predicted XI for the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against Zimbabwe:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya

Power-hitters: Dinesh Karthik(wk), Rishabh Pant

Spinner: Ravichandran Ashwin

Pace bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

