India's Predicted XI vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill replaces Ishan, toss-up between Shardul, Ashwin

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 14, 2023 11:01 AM IST

Shubman Gill is expected to return to India's playing XI, in their upcoming ODI World Cup fixture vs Pakistan, on Saturday.

Aiming to keep their unbeaten run intact, hosts India take on Pakistan in ODI 12 of the ongoing 2023 World Cup, in Ahmedabad on Saturday. India began their campaign with a six-wicket victory against Australia in Chennai, followed by a eight-wicket win against Afghanistan in New Delhi.

India's Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan during a practice session.(PTI)
Chasing a target of 200 runs, India cruised to 201/4 in 41.2 overs courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 97 runs off 115 balls by KL Rahul. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli smacked a knock of 85 runs off 116 deliveries. For Australia's bowling department, Josh Hazlewood took three wickets. Initially, a three-wicket haul by Ravindra Jadeja helped India bowl out Australia for 199 in 49.3 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav took two-wicket hauls.

In their next match against Afghanistan, India were set a target of 273 runs and reached 273/2 in 35 overs with ease. The run chase saw captain Rohit Sharma bag a century, hammering 131 runs off 84 balls. Virat Kohli got another half-century, registering an unbeaten knock of 55 runs off 56 deliveries. For the Afghans, Rashid Khan took a two-wicket haul.

On the other hand, Pakistan are also unbeaten, having won both their matches. Babar Azam and Co. began their campaign with a 81-run victory against Netherlands in Hyderabad. Chasing a target of 287 runs, Netherlands were bowled out for 205 in 41 overs with Haris Rauf bagging three wickets. Initially, Saud Shakeel (68) and Mohammad Rizwan (68) bagged half-centuries as Pakistan posted 286 in 49 overs. For the Dutch, Bas de Leede took four wickets.

In their next match against Sri Lanka, Pakistan successfully chased down a target of 345 runs, reaching 345/4 in 48.2 overs. The run chase saw Mohammad Rizwan (131*) and Abdullah Shafique (113) register tons. Earlier, a four-wicket haul by Hasan Ali saw Pakistan restrict Sri Lanka to 344/9 in 50 overs. The first innings saw Kusal Mendis (122) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (108) bag centuries.

Against Pakistan, Rohit is expected to open with Gill, who hasn't started in this World Cup yet. On Friday, the India captain revealed that Gill is '99 per cent' available for selection for the upcoming tie. On Thursday, Gill was spotted having an extensive net session. The GT star tested positive for a viral infection last week and was ruled out for the opening two matches. In Gill's place, Ishan Kishan was opening with Rohit, but the MI batter failed to impress. Against Australia, Kishan was dismissed for a golden duck, and registered 47 off 47 balls in the next match.

Kohli will be slotted in at no. 3 and has already got back-to-back half-centuries. Meanwhile, the no. 4 spot will be between Kishan and Shreyas Iyer. KL Rahul will bat at no. 5, and already smacked an unbeaten knock of 97 vs Australia. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will bat at no. 6 and no. 7. Meanwhile, the tailenders will comprise of R Ashwin Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Shardul Thakur is expected to get the nod ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin jagain. Shami has performed well in Ahmedabad in IPL 2023 and with the conditions suiting pacers at the venue, the veteran right-arm bowler stands as a likely option, but over the past few months, the team management haws prioritised batting depth which can turn the tide in Shardul's favour.

India's predicted XI vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

Top and middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, S Thakur

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav

Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

