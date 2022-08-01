India's Predicted XI vs WI 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma likely to recall 27-year-old all-rounder, spring another surprise

The Indian cricket team has so far treated West Indies as minnows. After 3-0 drubbing in the ODI series, India rubbed salt in the wounds by thrashing the home side by a massive 68 runs in the first T20I in Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad. The inclusion of big guns Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik in the T20I squad further complicated matters for the West Indies. While Rohit scored a quickfire 64 off 44 balls opening the batting, Karthik's explosive innings of 41 off just 19 balls ensured that India posted a big total of 190/6. Jadeja scored just 16 runs but his partnership with lower order bailed India out of trouble.

Later, during West Indies innings, Ashwin contained their power-hitters and took the crucial wickets of Captain Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer. Jadeja also chipped in by scalping Jason Holder for a duck. While the seniors delivered for the team, youngsters Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh also joined the party as both claimed two wickets each. Most WI batsmen got starts but none could go beyond the individual score of 20. Shamarh. India's target proved to be a tall order for as the hosts manage just 122/8.

Ahead of the match, captain Rohit Sharma might spring another surprise to his India XI. After making Suryakumar Yadav open in the series opener, it is likely that the India captain brings Deepak Hooda back into the mix. If that happens, the man likely to make way for the all-rounder is Shreyas Iyer. His chances in the India XI, at least in T20Is do not look bright after a few low scores and with the kind of form Hooda is in, his inclusion appears to be best possible way to add good balance in the team. Besides, the venue is known for its low scores, hence having another spinner wouldn't be a bad idea after all.

India vs West Indies Predicted XI:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav

Middle order: Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Lower order: Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

