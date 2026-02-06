India's road to U19 World Cup final: Early hiccups for Ayush Mhatre's squad, but team picked up speed at business end

For the sixth consecutive U19 World Cup, India will have a shot at the title as they reach the finals under the captaincy of Ayush Mhatre. England await in Harare for the winner-take-all contest, and both teams are unbeaten coming off of big results. They have been the best teams in the tournament, but one will fly home disappointed. Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi are finding form at the right time for India U19. (Getty Images)

Before Friday’s showpiece finale at the Harare Sports Club, here is a refresher on how India performed as they reached the final of this tournament with no notches against their name.

Brief scare in tournament opener vs USA, but IND off to winning start To get the group stages underway in a very wet Bulawayo, India dismissed the USA cheaply in a game marred by numerous rain delays. Ultimately, when India came to bat, they were jolted early, falling to 25/3. It required some positive batting to reinforce the innings, with Abhigyan Kundu guiding the team home.

Vihaan Malhotra takes 4 wickets as IND hold off Bangladesh India batted first and scored 238 – not a big score, but a respectable one thanks to Suryavanshi and Kundu’s half-centuries. In response, Bangladesh were 106/2 at one stage and looked to be cruising as they chased a DLS-adjusted target of 165. India’s spinners needed to step up – and step up they did, triggering a collapse with the next 8 wickets for 40 runs. However, India’s batting is becoming a concern; an 18-run win is too close for comfort.

Another rain-affected match, but much more comfortable as India trounced New Zealand Rounding off the group stages with yet more rain, but no complications this time. The pacers stand up on this occasion to bowl out the Kiwis for 135, and India chase down the DLS target in just about 13 overs thanks to an early blitz by Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre. Into the Super Sixes unbeaten.

Malhotra’s ton helps brush aside hosts Zimbabwe by 204 runs Finally, a match with no rain involved, and India’s vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra makes the most of it. Scoring 109 in the first innings, Malhotra was aided by Kundu’s 62 and a late flurry by Khilan Patel to put on a monster 354 in the first innings. It was always likely to be too much for Zimbabwe at that point; this time, it was captain Ayush Mhatre who rolled his arm over and picked up 3 quick wickets to put India in a decisive position in the tournament.

India gets the job done against arch-rivals Pakistan to beat them to the semifinals Pakistan needed to beat India by a good margin to recover their NRR deficit and make it to the semifinals. After India only made 252 on a two-paced pitch that had a little bit of something for all the bowlers, Pakistan needed to chase it down inside 33 overs. However, they never really seemed anywhere close to it. Forced to go for broke at the end, a chase which started strong but slow ended up going nowhere, collapsing from 151/2 to 194 all-out. A 38-run win to send India through to the knockouts unbeaten.