India's squad for West Indies Test soon: No Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant; Karun Nair axed as Shreyas Iyer in fray

India's Test squad for the upcoming home series against West Indies is expected in the next 48 hours. While there might be some dilemmas regarding the workload management and pending fitness issues of some key members, the selectors face majorly straightforward choices.

The upcoming series presents an opportunity to consolidate the combination while testing the bench ahead of challenging overseas assignments. A carefully constructed 15-member unit should balance proven performers with strategic flexibility.

Secured opening pair

The opening combination appears mostly settled around the irrefutable current form. Yashasvi Jaiswal had a revolutionary England tour where he scored two centuries under pressure and in challenging conditions. His partner KL Rahul also had a brilliant England tour, where he appeared to be the most technically sound batter in the line-up. Barring any major injury mishap, the two should continue for India at the top of the order.

Middle order dilemmas

The middle order is where the selectors might have to think about a bit. Shreyas Iyer’s sudden departure from India A captaincy hours before the second match against Australia A for “personal reasons”, combined with his modest returns of 8 and 13 in the first match, raises doubts about his immediate availability and mental state.

This uncertainty strengthens the case for Devdutt Padikkal, whose brilliant show in the first match against Australia A showcases his readiness for Test challenge. Sai Sudharsan showed great temperament and technique during the England tour and hence might get another go despite the numbers failing to back the resilience he displayed there.

Karun Nair who scripted a dream comeback to international cricket might be shown the exit door, while Shubman Gill’s spot as the number three batter and the captain of the team needs no second thought.

Wicketkeepers for the series

India’s wicketkeeping department offers tactical flexibility. Dhruv Jurel’s recent 140 vs Australia A filled with aggressive intent gives India a great second option if Rishabh Pant is deemed unfit for the series. Even if Pant plays and regains his position in the middle-order, Jurel’s current form allows India the flexibility to add leverage to their combination using an extra batter.

If Pant misses out India might look at Narayan Jagadeesan as option. Notably, he was called as Pant's replacement during the England tour, when the former fractured his toe during the Manchester Test.

Bowling balance in Bumrah’s absence

The pace attack would require a slight tweak due to Jasprit Bumrah’s expected absence owing to workload management. Having played the Asia Cup and the upcoming busy schedule of the team, this low priority series might be the one where India decide to rest their ace pacer.

Mohammed Siraj emerges as the natural leader following his recent heroics in the Oval. Akash Deep impressed with his show in the England tour and is expected to be the second pacer in the squad. The third seamer position could see Mohammed Shami’s return if declared fit, or Prasidh Krishan gets that spot.

In the home conditions, the spin department would remain the strength for the team. Ravindra Jadeja will be leading the unit with his huge bag of experience. Washington Sundar should be a part of the squad, not only because of his bowling prowess but also the batting abilities he has displayed in recent times. Axar Patel could be the third all-round spin option for the series.

The left-arm wrist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav is expected to be the prime option and the specialist spinner. On conditions that would gradually help the spinners, Yadav’s variation and mystery is something the captain will want in his bag of tricks.

India’s Probable squad vs West Indies (Test)

Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, B Sai Sudharsan, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami/Prasidh Krishna