India’s T20 World Cup wins don’t come remotely close to 1983, 2011 wins under Kapil, Dhoni: Manjrekar cooks up a storm

Suryakumar Yadav, last Sunday, did not just take India to a historic T20 World Cup win in Ahmedabad. Besides the 96-run victory in the lopsided final against New Zealand, which made India the first team to win the title on back-to-back occasions and for an unprecedented third time in history, Suryakumar joined the legion of Indian captains who have taken the national team to World Cup glory. Kapil Dev in 1983, MS Dhoni in 2007 and 2011, Rohit Sharma in 2024, and now Suryakumar in 2026. India won the 2026 T20 World Cup title last Sunday in Ahmedabad

However, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar refused to place any of the three T20 World Cup victories in the same breath as the ICC 50-over tournaments.

In a social media post that came a day after India beat the Black Caps to cap off a remarkable journey at home, Manjrekar reckoned that the 1983 and 2011 wins will always hold greater value than the T20 World Cup victories.

"In time we need to put these world titles given out every year in proper perspective. India’s T20 WC wins don’t come remotely close to their 50 overs WC wins of 1983 under Kapil Dev & 2011 under Dhoni in terms of its pure challenge & its sanctity," he posted.