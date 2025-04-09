India’s teen pistol sensation Suruchi wins World Cup gold

New Delhi: Suruchi Phogat has been unstoppable this domestic season. The 18-year-old pistol shooter had swept all three individual titles (senior, junior and youth) at the National Championships and backed it up with gold at the National Games. Manu Bhaker had a similar meteoric rise at the 2017 National Championships in Kerala when she defeated some big names of Indian shooting to announce her arrival. Comparison with the double Olympics medallist, therefore, was inevitable. Suruchi Phogat won her maiden World Cup medal on Tuesday. (NRAI)

As she took aim at the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires, Suruchi’s performance was being keenly watched. On Tuesday, she proved herself on the international stage, winning her first World Cup gold with a commanding performance. Manu was also in the fray but could not qualify for the eight-shooter final, finishing 13th (574 points). Suruchi topped the qualification (583 points).

In the 24-shot final, Suruchi scored 244.6 points, maintaining a good distance from two Chinese Qian Wei (241.9 pts) and Tokyo Olympics medallist Jiang Ranxin (221.0), who won silver and bronze respectively. Suruchi was placed fourth after the first two series (10 shots) but picked up pace with some bold shooting as the elimination began. Two shots of 10.7 and 10.8 put her into medal reckoning. Soon, she was at the top with her 13th shot (10.1). Once she took the lead, Suruchi maintained her place.

“I came into the tournament with some very good scores at domestic meets and that helped me to be in good rhythm. I was enjoying my shooting and did not feel any pressure,” Suruchi told HT.

Though there were a few low scores in the first series, Suruchi quickly recovered. “It did not put me under any pressure because my process and technique were right. It feels nice to win my first World Cup gold. It is a big moment but I have to achieve more,” she says.

The journey that started in 2019 from village Sasroli in Jhajjar, Haryana has just blossomed. She trained in the academy where double Paris Games medallist Manu Bhaker also learnt her initial lessons under coach Suresh Singh. Her father Inder Singh, a retired Armyman, first introduced Suruchi to wrestling but an injury soon after meant she did not return to the mat. Shooting complemented her calm demeanour.

Suruchi was selected for junior India team in 2023 and won bronze in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany in the mixed team event. She also competed at the Asian Championships last year. “At the senior circuit the competition is very tough. I trained hard after the Asian Championships,” says Suruchi.

It has all come together this season. Suruchi has consistently shot good scores in the last one year. “The hard work has paid off. She is very disciplined and focused about her training. When she went to Buenos Aires, she kept away from the phone,” says father Inder Singh.