India's Varun Chakaravarthy pummels Mohsin Naqvi: ‘You can snatch Asia Cup trophy but we are the champions'

Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy took a pointed yet witty swipe at Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi, following the bizarre incident in which the Asia Cup trophy was not handed over to Team India after their thrilling victory over Pakistan in the final in Dubai last month. Varun Chakaravarthy slams Mohsin Naqvi

Speaking on Breakfast with Champions, hosted by Gaurav Kapur, Varun broke his silence on the post-match controversy that has since sparked outrage among Indian fans and commentators alike.

Varun said the trophy can be snatched but not the champion's tag from India.

“It felt good, I knew we were going to win all the matches. We are the number one team in the world. Cup cheen sakte hain, but we are champions,” Varun said, in a subtle yet stinging comment aimed at the ACC and Naqvi.

Asia Cup Trophy Drama in Dubai

The controversy erupted after India defeated Pakistan in a closely-fought final in Dubai to clinch the Asia Cup title. In a shocking departure from protocol, ACC President and Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi did not present the trophy to the Indian team.

The Indian players, reportedly unhappy with Naqvi’s presence due to underlying political tensions and previous remarks, chose not to receive the trophy from him. In response, an official silently removed the trophy from the presentation dais, denying India the customary photo opportunity with the silverware.

Naqvi later added fuel to the fire by remarking that India could collect the trophy from the ACC office “if they wanted it.”

A Celebration With an Empty Bedside Table

Reflecting on the moment, Chakaravarthy shared a humorous yet symbolic anecdote about his now-viral Instagram post, where he was seen sleeping beside a coffee cup after the victory — a clever stand-in for the missing trophy.

“I had planned everything. I knew we were going to win. So I thought I’d post a picture of myself sleeping with the trophy. But after the match, there was nothing next to me. Just a coffee cup. So I went with it,” Varun explained.

The post, which showed the spinner curled up next to a simple coffee mug, was widely interpreted as a playful jab — not only at the trophy drama but also a nod to a running meme used by Pakistani netizens: "Tea is fantastic."

A Deeper Context: The ‘Fantastic Tea’ Dig

The "tea" reference traces back to 2019, when Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistan following an aerial skirmish. A video released by Pakistan showing him calmly sipping tea while in custody led to the viral phrase “Tea is fantastic,” which became a popular meme in both countries.

Pakistani journalist Anwar Lodhi reignited the meme recently by posting a photo of a mannequin of Abhinandan at a PAF museum, sarcastically writing, “This would be a more interesting display if they could arrange a cup of fantastic tea in his hand.”

Varun’s coffee cup photo, though understated, was widely viewed as a clever clapback — a reclamation of the meme in India’s favour.

Focus On the Win, Not the Trophy

Despite the drama, Team India’s celebrations were far from subdued. Captain Suryakumar Yadav recreated Rohit Sharma’s now-iconic slow walk with an imaginary trophy, while teammates joined in the mock celebration on the field. The message was loud and clear — they may not have received the trophy, but they owned the title.

Varun, who played a key role in India’s title-winning campaign by taking seven wickets in six matches at an average of 20.42, said the team remained united and unfazed.

“We play for the country, not for photo ops. Whether or not we hold the cup, the world knows who the real champions are,” a team source said following the final.