'Injure Jasprit Bumrah. Hit him on the finger...': Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer's shocking Lord's plan gets exposed

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif claimed that England's Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer shockingly plotted to injure India's Jasprit Bumrah on Day 5 of the third Test at Lord's. Bumrah had put on a valiant batting show in the final innings in London on Monday, before Stokes ended his vigil en route to England's narrow 22-run win to claim a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. India lost the 3rd Test against England by 22 runs at Lord's

Bumrah offered perfect support to Ravindra Jadeja during his 54-ball stay on Day 5, as India threatened to chase down 193 despite losing eight wickets within the first hour.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif claimed that amid growing frustration in the England camp over India's final-wicket stand, the hosts plotted to injure Bumrah by deliberately targeting him with a barrage of bouncers. The former India cricketer alleged that Stokes and Archer believed that if they couldn't dismiss him, they could at least leave him hurt ahead of the fourth Test in Manchester.

"Stokes and Archer planned to bowl bouncers against Bumrah. If he doesn't get out, hit him on the finger or shoulder to injure him. This stays in the mind of bowlers to injure the main bowler, whom our batters find tough to bat against. This was the plan, which worked later (to get him out)," said Kaif.

Will Bumrah play in Manchester?

India confirmed before the start of the series that Bumrah would only play three matches to manage his workload. They rested him in Birmingham despite his one-man show in Leeds, which led to experts urging the team management not to bench him.

Following the loss at Lord's, speculations around Bumrah's availability began again.

Speaking to JioStar, former India head coach Anil Kumble made a desperate plea to the touring side to make Bumrah play in Manchester, saying that his absence would make India's defeat a certainty, which would subsequently end the series for them.

"I would certainly, if I'm a part of that group, I would certainly push Bumrah to play the next game because that's crucial. If he doesn't play and then you lose the Test match, that's it. Series is done and dusted. I think Bumrah should play both the Test matches. I know he said, I'm only going to play three. We have a long break after this. You don't need to play the home series. You can take a break if you want. But Bumrah should be playing the next," he had said on Monday after the Lord's Test.