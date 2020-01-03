e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Cricket / Injury scare for Prithvi, goes off field after hurting shoulder

Injury scare for Prithvi, goes off field after hurting shoulder

Shaw is named in the India A squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour and the team leaves on January 10. He is there in the limited overs as well as the squad for the four-day matches to be played there.

cricket Updated: Jan 03, 2020 18:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Prithvi Shaw during a practice session.
Prithvi Shaw during a practice session.(PTI)
         

Barely a week before leaving for New Zealand with the India A team, Prithvi Shaw hurt his left shoulder while fielding during the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka here on Friday.

The incident happened in the third session at the Bandra Kurla Complex ground when Shaw dived to save an overthrow. He was immediately taken off the field.

Shaw is named in the India A squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour and the team leaves on January 10. He is there in the limited overs as well as the squad for the four-day matches to be played there.

After the day’s play, Mumbai skipper Suryakumar Yadav said Shaw looked better.

“He (Shaw) looks better. Looking at him on the ground, it was not looking good but now I think he is looking good. Later on I will get to know from the physio on what exactly the situation is (with regard to him) ,” Surya told reporters here.

A source from the Mumbai team said as a precautionary measure, Shaw underwent an MRI scan.

tags
top news
‘Increase in tension alarmed world’: India after top Iran commander’s death
‘Increase in tension alarmed world’: India after top Iran commander’s death
‘We gifted others platforms from which to attack us’: Ex-NSA on CAA
‘We gifted others platforms from which to attack us’: Ex-NSA on CAA
Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Qasem Soleimani’s death
Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Qasem Soleimani’s death
US urges its citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’ after Soleimani’s killing
US urges its citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’ after Soleimani’s killing
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleimani’s killing | Analysis
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleimani’s killing | Analysis
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news