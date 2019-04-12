Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mark Boucher elected as MCC Honorary Life Members

Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mark Boucher have been elected as the Honorary Life Members of the Marylebone Cricket Club(MCC) in recognition of their outstanding achievements in cricket. The announcement was made on Friday.

Former Pakistan batsman Inzamam played 119 Test matches. He captained the side from 2001-07 and scored 8,829 runs at an average of 50.16, including 25 centuries.

Inzamam, who made his international debut in 1991, featured in Pakistan’s successful 1992 World Cup campaign and went on to play in 378 ODIs. His 11,739 ODI runs at an average of 39.5 places him sixth in the all-time list.

Since his retirement in 2007, the 49-year-old had a stint as the head coach of Afghanistan before becoming Pakistan’s Chief Selector in 2016. Upon becoming an Honorary Life Member of MCC, Inzamam has joined fellow Pakistan cricketers including Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shahid Afridi.

On the other hand, former South Africa international Boucher is the first wicket-keeper to take 500 catches in the longest format. Making his debut in 1997, Boucher went on to play 146 Test matches, scoring 5498 runs, taking 530 catches and 23 stumpings.

The 42-year-old also played 290 ODIs, making 4523 runs, claiming 395 catches and taking 21 stumpings. He holds the combined-format international record for wicket-keeping dismissals- 998 in total.

The coach of the Titans, a cricket franchise in South Africa, Boucher has joined his countrymen Allan Donald, Jonty Rhodes, Shaun Pollock and Daryll Cullinan as an Honorary Life Member of MCC.

