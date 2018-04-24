IPL 2018: Billy Stanlake ruled out for Sunrisers Hyderabad due to fractured finger

Sunrisers Hyderabad paceman Billy Stanlake will miss the rest of the Indian Premier League season due to a fractured finger.

The Australia international did the damage while fielding during a four-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Stanlake, who played forRoyal Challengers Bangalore in the 2017 IPL, will play no further part in the tournament.

“Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the remainder of the eleventh”edition of the ongoing IPL,” a media release from the Sunrisers Hyderabad said.

“Billy sustained a displaced fracture on the fifth finger of his right hand whilst fielding. Surgical reduction and fixation was required to restore the function to that finger,” the release said.

The lofty quick has taken five wickets in fourmatches forSunrisers and scored the winning runs off the last ball against Mumbai Indians.

Stanlake is due to join Yorkshire for the T20 Blast, which starts in July.