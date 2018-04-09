IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings must rein in emotion - Michael Hussey

For all the fan connect Indian Premier League (IPL) teams have built, it can’t get better than the open-top parade Chennai Super Kings players took out recently to mark their return after a two-year ban, welcomed by a sea of faithful in yellow. (IPL 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

MS Singh Dhoni, who the ice-cool skipper took CSK to two titles, reportedly got emotional when the team assembled before IPL 2018.

However, CSK batting coach Mike Hussey, exhorted the players to keep a lid on their emotions when they play their first match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium since May 2015, versus Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday.

“The fans in Chennai are up there with the most passionate I have ever experienced, the incredible support we have received since coming back to training, so many screaming fans wanting to see the players,” Hussey said at a media conference.

Family feel

“We’ve got very much a family feel and the fans are very much a part of that. MS is very much invested in this team, he loves it. The first dinner he got a little bit emotional; it shows how much it means to him.”

However, the players must not get lose track of the job at hand in the cauldron flag-waving fans on Tuesday, he said.

“We understand it will be very emotional, the homecoming. And this place is going to be rocking. But we have got to somehow control that, see what our plans are, execute our skills the best we can and not be caught up in that emotion.

“We got to be very calm in how we play the game. It’s going to be tough. The guys are very excited to be here, particularly those who have been here in the past. But somehow we got to focus on what is important and then hope the result will take care of itself.”

Fielding blues

A spin battle is on the cards on a dry pitch with KKR’s Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla ranged against CSK’s Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja, but one big aspect of ramping up performance will be raising fielding standards after struggling in the win over Mumbai Indians.

“We’ve some older players I guess,” Hussey said. “Some people see that as a negative, I actually see that as a positive. (Experience) can be the difference in winning and losing in T20 cricket. On the flip side, perhaps we are not going to be nimble or dynamic on the field.

“There is room for improvement. There are some key areas we need to get better, in particular in movement.”