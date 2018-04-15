IPL 2018: Chris Gayle hammers fiery 63 for Kings XI Punjab against Chennai Super Kings

Chris Gayle made his presence felt for Kings XI Punjab smashing an impressive 33-ball 63 in his first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 against Chennai Super Kings in Mohali on Sunday. (Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, highlights)

Gayle along with KL Rahul struck a 96-run opening wicket partnership with aggression in eight overs. The 38-year-old swashbuckling West Indies batsman missed out on the first two matches for Kings XI Punjab and made mark playing against Chennai Super Kings. (Full cricket score, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings)

Playing like a master, Gayle showed glimpse of his destructive self as he scampered through his first fifty for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 11. Gayle swatted four hits to the fence and three sixes during his 24-ball fifty. Gayle looked in control against off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and medium-pacer Deepak Chahar.

The crowd at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium enjoyed Gayle’s strokes and were seen dancing in the aisles with the Kings XI Punjab flags.

Gayle, who has played 103 Tests, 281 ODIs and 55 T20s for West Indies, was bought by Kings XI Punjab at his base price of Rs 2 crore. Kings XI Punjab mentor Virender Sehwag had spoken highly of Gayle ahead of the season and had hoped the Caribbean would bolster the team’s chances of winning the title.

He was eventually sent packing by Shane Watson for 63 off 33 balls with seven fours and four sixes to his credit.