IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir equals David Warner’s record for most fifties

Captain Gautam Gambhir made a successful comeback to the Delhi Daredevils team by scoring a half-century in their opening Indian Premiere League (IPL) tie against Kings XI Punjab at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Sunday.

With this fifty, his 55th in IPL, Gambhir now has the joint highest number of half centuries in the competition. A record he shares with Australia opener David Warner.

Gambhir’s knock propelled Delhi Daredevils to 90/3 in 12 overs. He scored 50 runs off 36 balls which included five hits to the fence and one six.

Gambhir, who took Kolkata Knight Riders to twin IPL titles in previous editions, played with responsibility while wickets kept tumbling around him.

The southpaw opened the innings with Colin Monro and the duo could add just 12 runs before Munro was adjudged leg before wicket off the bowling of 17-year-old Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rehman for 4.

Thereafter, Shreyas Iyer joined Gambhir in the middle and the pair got the score ticking for Delhi Daredevils. Braving the heat, Gambhir negated the spinners well including Ravichandran Ashwin, Aksar Patel and Mujeeb. Before Iyer could loosen up, Aksar sent him packing for 11 runs as he was caught behind by KL Rahul for 11 runs. Vijay Shankar scored 13 runs before he perished to Mohit Sharma.

Gambhir was at the crease with Rishabh Pant on the other end, batting confidently on 12 runs.