IPL 2018: Jacques Kallis excited by Tom Curran’s arrival for Kolkata Knight Riders

The importance of a good start to any tournament cannot be overstated but what gives an edge to one in IPL11 is that teams have undergone a lot of change going into this edition.

“Everyone’s a little bit nervous going into the first game but since there is a new look to the teams, everyone will also try to feel each other out,” said Jacques Kallis, coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, on the importance of getting stuck in early.

First up against the Knights is Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team against whom they did the double last year. “We have got a good record against them and we will look to continue that,” said Kallis.

Mitchell Starc’s absence due to injury is a big blow but Kallis said he is looking forward to “exciting stuff from Tom (Curran). Mitchell’s a big loss but we are hoping Tom can play that role,” he said. The England all-rounder has been signed as Starc’s replacement.

The last time KKR and RCB played at the Eden, the only spinner who came into play belonged to the away team. Yuzvendra Chahal derailed the KKR innings after a brisk start by taking three middle-order wickets. KKR didn’t need any of their spinners because their fast bowlers creamed off RCB for 49.

Kallis will take that again but given that it may not pan out similarly, also spoke on the importance of wrist spinners.

“Their mystery ball is difficult to pick so they do play an important role alongside the conventional spinners. We also got a couple and they will come in handy, especially here at the Eden Gardens.”

Since they want to be flexible in the batting order, Kallis said KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik will start the IPL batting in the middle-order.