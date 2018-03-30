 Mitchell Starc ruled out of IPL 2018, big setback for Kolkata Knight Riders | cricket | Hindustan Times
Mitchell Starc ruled out of IPL 2018, big setback for Kolkata Knight Riders

Mitchell Starc, who was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs 9.4 crore at this year’s auction, will miss the IPL 2018 due to a right leg injury.

cricket Updated: Mar 30, 2018 13:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Mitchell Starc will miss IPL 2018 due to a right leg injury.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Mitchell Starc will miss IPL 2018 due to a right leg injury. (AP)

Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a right leg injury. Starc, who was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs 9.4 crore at this year’s auction, had injury issues throughout the ongoing Test series against South Africa, revealed Tim Paine.

Starc has a ‘tibial bone stress in his right leg’. He will return home for further assessment after the Johannesburg Test.

Two-time champions KKR open their IPL 2018 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 8.

