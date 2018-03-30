Mitchell Starc ruled out of IPL 2018, big setback for Kolkata Knight Riders

Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a right leg injury. Starc, who was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs 9.4 crore at this year’s auction, had injury issues throughout the ongoing Test series against South Africa, revealed Tim Paine.

Starc has a ‘tibial bone stress in his right leg’. He will return home for further assessment after the Johannesburg Test.

Two-time champions KKR open their IPL 2018 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 8.