Mitchell Starc ruled out of IPL 2018, big setback for Kolkata Knight Riders
Mitchell Starc, who was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs 9.4 crore at this year’s auction, will miss the IPL 2018 due to a right leg injury.cricket Updated: Mar 30, 2018 13:41 IST
Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a right leg injury. Starc, who was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs 9.4 crore at this year’s auction, had injury issues throughout the ongoing Test series against South Africa, revealed Tim Paine.
Starc has a ‘tibial bone stress in his right leg’. He will return home for further assessment after the Johannesburg Test.
Two-time champions KKR open their IPL 2018 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 8.