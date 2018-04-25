IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Upcoming Match Schedule, Timings, Venues and full list of matches
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Upcoming Match Schedule - Find a list of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Upcoming Match Schedule in IPL 2018 Season with full list of matches, Venues details, players information, Match Timings etc.cricket Updated: Apr 25, 2018 15:29 IST
Kings XI Punjab go into IPL 2018 still seeking their first title after 10 years in the business. Their best finish came in 2014 when they finished runners-up behind Kolkata Knight Riders. The Punjab franchise will be led by former Chennai Super Kings star Ravichandran Ashwin. Other solid additions are big hitters Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle, who were picked up at their base price. KL Rahul was the team’s biggest buy in the auction and should set-up KXIP’s batting line-up with Gayle, Yuvraj and Mayank Agarwal. They will be the only team in the IPL to play their home matches at two venues. (FULL SCHEDULE | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE)
Full Kings XI Punjab fixtures:
Sunday, April 8
Opponent: Delhi Daredevils
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Friday, April 13
Opponent: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Sunday, April 15
Opponent: Chennai Super Kings
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Thursday, April 19
Opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Saturday, April 21
Opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders
Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Monday, April 23
Opponent: Delhi Daredevils
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Thursday, April 26
Opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Friday, May 4
Opponent: Mumbai Indians
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Sunday, May 6
Opponent: Rajasthan Royals
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Tuesday, May 8
Opponent: Rajasthan Royals
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Saturday, May 12
Opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders
Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)
Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Monday, May 14
Opponent: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Wednesday, May 16
Opponent: Mumbai Indians
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Sunday, May 20
Opponent: Chennai Super Kings
Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune