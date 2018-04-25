IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Upcoming Match Schedule, Timings, Venues and full list of matches

Kings XI Punjab go into IPL 2018 still seeking their first title after 10 years in the business. Their best finish came in 2014 when they finished runners-up behind Kolkata Knight Riders. The Punjab franchise will be led by former Chennai Super Kings star Ravichandran Ashwin. Other solid additions are big hitters Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle, who were picked up at their base price. KL Rahul was the team’s biggest buy in the auction and should set-up KXIP’s batting line-up with Gayle, Yuvraj and Mayank Agarwal. They will be the only team in the IPL to play their home matches at two venues. (FULL SCHEDULE | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE)

Full Kings XI Punjab fixtures:

Sunday, April 8

Opponent: Delhi Daredevils

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Friday, April 13

Opponent: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Sunday, April 15

Opponent: Chennai Super Kings

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Thursday, April 19

Opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Saturday, April 21

Opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders

Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Monday, April 23

Opponent: Delhi Daredevils

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Thursday, April 26

Opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Friday, May 4

Opponent: Mumbai Indians

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Sunday, May 6

Opponent: Rajasthan Royals

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Tuesday, May 8

Opponent: Rajasthan Royals

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Saturday, May 12

Opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders

Time: 4:00pm (10:30 GMT)

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Monday, May 14

Opponent: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Wednesday, May 16

Opponent: Mumbai Indians

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Sunday, May 20

Opponent: Chennai Super Kings

Time: 8:00pm (14:30 GMT)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune