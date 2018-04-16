IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab’s Yuvraj Singh disappoints again vs Chennai Super Kings

Yuvraj Singh flopped with the bat once again during their IPL 2018 match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, leaving the crowd in Mohali disappointed. (MATCH REPORT) (HIGHLIGHTS)

The 36-year-old batsman was sent packing off the bowling of medium-pacer Shardul Thakur when wicket-keeper MS Dhoni took his catch behind the wicket. (KXIP VS CSK FULL SCORECARD)

Yuvraj, who led Kings XI Punjab in the first IPL season and then played for another two successive seasons, played a 13-ball knock of 20 runs which included three boundaries and one six.

Playing in his eleventh IPL season, Yuvraj, who is out-of-favour from the Indian team, has been dismal in the tournament scored 4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last match.

He had made only 12 runs against Delhi Daredevils in the first home game in Mohali.

For someone who has played for different teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Yuvraj has not been able to fire for Kings XI Punjab in the middle-order during the ongoing season.

With 304 ODIs and 58 T20s under his belt, Yuvraj has not been able to fire in for Punjab in domestic cricket too.

“Paaji failed in the last match in Mohali. We had come with high hopes to watch him smack the bowlers in the match against Chennai Super Kings. Unfortunately, he could not fire. Lack of footwork did him and he had to walk back. I hope he comes out all guns blazing in the next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is a comeback star, he will be back with a bang,” said a fan during the match.

Kings XI Punjab acquired the services of Yuvraj at his base price of Rs 2 crore after no other franchise showed any interest in the World Cup winner. It is worth recalling that he was picked up for a record Rs 16 crore during the 2015 auction.