IPL 2018 live streaming: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils - Where to follow KXIP vs DD live

Live streaming of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), IPL 2018 match at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will be available online. Having never previously won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title, both KXIP and DD will be keen to clinch the coveted crown this season. Match starts at 4 pm IST on Sunday. (IPL 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

The match is expected to be hotly contested as both sides will be eager to start their campaign with a win.

READ: Virender Sehwag backs Ravichandran Ashwin to lead Kings XI Punjab to IPL title

Led by Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP are hoping to make a strong start to their campaign, while Delhi Daredevils, under the new leadership of Gautam Gambhir, will also be aiming to start off on a bright note.

When is Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), IPL 2018 match?

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD) IPL 2018 match will played on April 8, 2018.

Where will Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), IPL 2018 match be played?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 match will be played at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

What time will Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), IPL 2018 match start?

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), IPL 2018 match will start at 04:00 pm IST.

Where will be Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), IPL 2018 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

Where can one watch Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), IPL 2018 live streaming?

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD), IPL 2018 live streaming can be watched on Hotstar. For all live updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit https://www.hindustantimes.com/ipl-2018/