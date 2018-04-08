 Live cricket score, IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 08, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Live cricket score, IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Get live cricket of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match here. Ravichandran Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) would be aiming to start with a win against Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi Daredevils (DD)

cricket Updated: Apr 08, 2018 14:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Get live cricket of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match here. Delhi Daredevils players during a practice session ahead of their match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.
Get live cricket of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match here. Delhi Daredevils players during a practice session ahead of their match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.(PTI)

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) under new captain Ravichandran Ashwin will take on Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi Daredevils (DD) in their opening encounter of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 in Mohali on Sunday, as both sides look to begin the T20 tournament on a winning note. This season, KXIP look a balanced side with Ashwin set for his maiden stint as captain of an IPL team. Get live cricket score of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match here. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

If you can’t see full cricket score of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match, click here.

tags

more from cricket
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature