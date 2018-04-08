Live – IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils, Live cricket score: KXIP face DD test

A new look Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) under Ravichandran Ashwin will take on Delhi Daredevils (DD) in their opening encounter of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 in Mohali on Sunday, as both sides look to begin the T20 tournament on a winning note. This season, KXIP look a balanced side with Ashwin set for his maiden stint as captain of an IPL team. Get live cricket score and live cricket updates of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match here. (LIVE SCORE | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

It has players of the calibre of Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, David Miller, K L Rahul and Aaron Finch not to speak of the likes of Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Axar Patel and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Barring a few who have been retained, most of the domestic and some foreign players have joined the team this season.

Punjab’s captain in the previous season, Glenn Maxwell will now turn up for the opposition side and so will Rahul Tewatia and Gurkeerat Mann.

Both Sehwag and head coach Brad Hodge heaped praise on Ashwin, even though captaining an IPL side may be the off-spinner’s maiden role, and feel that a “smart cricketer” like him will inspire the team.

KL Rahul, who was bought for Rs 11 crore by KXIP, is focused to help the team lift its maiden title. KXIP’s best finish in the decade-old tournament has been to reach the finals in 2014.

Inconsistency in their performance has been a cause of concern for the Punjab outfit and the team will have to overcome this aspect if they want to finish on top this time.