IPL 2018 Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Where to follow MI vs CSK Live

Live streaming of Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (CSK) Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 match at the Wankhede Stadium will be available online. Returning to the fray after serving a two-year suspension, two-time winners Chennai Super Kings will take on reigning champions Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday (April 7). Match starts at 08:00 pm IST. (IPL 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

The needle clash, expected to be watched by a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, looks set to raise the curtains on the decade-old T20 League in grand style after a formal opening ceremony.

Led by Rohit Sharma, MI appear to face a tough task against the star-studded CSK, led by their charismatic skipper MS Dhoni -- who is back at the helm following the team’s two-year ban along with Rajasthan Royals (RR).

When is Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (CSK) Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2018 match will played on April 7, 2018.

Where will Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (CSK) Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 match be played?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (CSK) Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 match start?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 match will start at 08:00 pm IST.

Where will be Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (CSK) Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

Where can one watch Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (CSK) Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 live streaming?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 live streaming can be watched on Hotstar. For all live updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit https://www.hindustantimes.com/ipl-2018/

