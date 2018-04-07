Live cricket score, IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening game of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) tonight. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions while in their eight-year history before being sidelined as punishment for the betting scandal, Chennai Super Kings were a formidable foe in any condition. This game will serve as a sub plot of the clash between two of the sharpest brains in T20s – Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni. Both are natural leaders armed with a calm demeanour. Dhoni’s CSK has dominated the tournament, winning back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011, before Rohit helped MI break the stranglehold and turn into the most successful IPL team. MI have won three of the last five editions --- 2013, 2015 and 2017. Get live cricket score of Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (CSK) Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018, Wankhede Stadium here (LIVE UPDATES)

If you can’t see the full scorecard of Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (CSK) Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018, Wankhede Stadium, click here